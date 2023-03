Beinn A'Chlachair from Gael Charn

We made our 3 Munros yesterday. 27km and 3 peaks. This is taken on the way down Gael Charn, looking back to Beinn a' Chlachair (our first hill of the day). The weather came and went - alternating snow showers and sunny intervals. A very atmospheric day out in the hills. 3 more today and then home for a rest!