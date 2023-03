Lower Slopes of Carn Liath

Thankfully, we managed our three planned Munros yesterday, and ended the day with a lovely Italian meal at Aviemore on our way home. Another tiring but amazing day in the mountains. Rather than posting just one image of the day, I'm going to post a little series of the views as we went yesterday, starting with the gentle lower slopes of Carn Liath (first Munro of the day), looking down towards Loch Laggan. The landscape changed enormously as we hiked upwards.