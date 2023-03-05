The Ridge

How the weather can change by gaining just a few hundred metres of height. This is taken just beyond the top of our first summit on Friday. Leaving Carn Liath behind us, it was a fairly long, poor visibility, snowy walk along the ridge to the next summit - quite the mouthful - Stob Poite Coire Ardair. No wind, which is always a blessing in the hills. You can see the remains of an old fence to the right of the image, which was a very useful 'handrail' as it pretty much lead us to the next summit. However, we are always wary of following anything as it doesn't always take you where you expect ... a compass check every now and then is always worthwhile. In this case we could have trusted the fence posts though.