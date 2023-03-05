Previous
The Ridge by jamibann
Photo 3412

The Ridge

How the weather can change by gaining just a few hundred metres of height. This is taken just beyond the top of our first summit on Friday. Leaving Carn Liath behind us, it was a fairly long, poor visibility, snowy walk along the ridge to the next summit - quite the mouthful - Stob Poite Coire Ardair. No wind, which is always a blessing in the hills. You can see the remains of an old fence to the right of the image, which was a very useful 'handrail' as it pretty much lead us to the next summit. However, we are always wary of following anything as it doesn't always take you where you expect ... a compass check every now and then is always worthwhile. In this case we could have trusted the fence posts though.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
934% complete

Diana ace
How amazing, are you guys not freezing up there? I am just looking at this wonderful shot!
March 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ee, that visibility is not great, is it? I always think the view is my reward for climbing all the way up there and get slightly grumpy when the view is snatched away by the weather! Nice shot.
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I totally agree with @casablanca, the view is the prize for the hard work. Great shot though
March 5th, 2023  
