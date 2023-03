The Munro at the end of the Ridge

This was the top of our second Munro on Friday, Stob Poite Coire Ardair. Not much of a cairn on this particular Munro! As you can see, the sun is trying hard to shine for us, and it did eventually make it.



I do prefer clear days when you can see for miles and miles. However, poor visibility does add a certain mystery to the walk and makes you appreciate the good visibility days!