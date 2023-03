A lightly frozen Lochan A' Choire

Final shot from last Friday - taken on i-phone. I learned whilst taking this photo that I could switch to a wider angle lens on my phone. I'd never realised that before - a great discovery! This photo is much better than I could have done with my Canon Powershot. :-)



Not quite back at base in this photo, as we still had another 7km to go, but back down onto reasonably flat land, and an easy walk in.