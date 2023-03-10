Previous
Oh, The Irony! by jamibann
Photo 3417

Oh, The Irony!

About 3 months ago there was a small article in the local paper about how a group of local ladies had come together to paint images on the unsightly boards on the windows of the old Huntly Arms in Aboyne. I recognised a friend of mine in the photo in the newspaper article.

About 2 weeks after that, I read that there had been a police swoop on this old hotel and that they had found cannabis was being grown inside! It was the talk of the village, as you can imagine!

Clearly there was NO link between the ladies who were painting the boarded up windows, and the group who were arrested for growing cannabis, but it did make me smile - especially as the ladies had ironically painted all sorts of plants and flowers to decorate the boarding!

I was in Aboyne yesterday and so thought I'd just document one of the boarded up windows.

There is still a hope that the owners of this hotel will eventually be able to bring it back to its former glory, as it is currently an eye-sore in the centre of the lovely village of Aboyne.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
🫢 great story and lovely rustic image
March 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely image and great to hear the back story
March 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
I loved reading your narrative after seeing this lovely shot. I love all the old brickwork, but the painting does make it look special.
March 10th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Oh goodness, excellent image, my favourite kind - close-up of urban jumble, textures and decrepitude. And perfectly lined up and composed. And those painting ladies - innocent my a*** - so totally a front. 🤣
March 10th, 2023  
