Oh, The Irony!

About 3 months ago there was a small article in the local paper about how a group of local ladies had come together to paint images on the unsightly boards on the windows of the old Huntly Arms in Aboyne. I recognised a friend of mine in the photo in the newspaper article.



About 2 weeks after that, I read that there had been a police swoop on this old hotel and that they had found cannabis was being grown inside! It was the talk of the village, as you can imagine!



Clearly there was NO link between the ladies who were painting the boarded up windows, and the group who were arrested for growing cannabis, but it did make me smile - especially as the ladies had ironically painted all sorts of plants and flowers to decorate the boarding!



I was in Aboyne yesterday and so thought I'd just document one of the boarded up windows.



There is still a hope that the owners of this hotel will eventually be able to bring it back to its former glory, as it is currently an eye-sore in the centre of the lovely village of Aboyne.