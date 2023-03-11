Allanaquoich

Yesterday's Fast and Furious Friday walk took us from Mar Lodge, up Carn Na Criche, in past the Secret Howff (ssshhh) for lunch and back down to the Keiloch.



A lovely walk with snow on the ground, but not so much that it made things too difficult for the group. Wall to wall sunshine made it all worth while.



No cannabis, that I know of, being grown in this cute little boarded up house!



I'd tell you about the exact whereabouts of the secret howff, or post a picture, but then I'd have to kill you! It's a well hidden secret shelter in the Fairy Glen area of Glen Sluigan. Hikers and climbers in the late 50s built it from bits and pieces brought in to the area on foot, the idea being to form a shelter where they could stay when coming out to the area for a weekend of hiking and climbing. They had to hide the construction from the landowners, who would have torn it down. Hence, it's not visible from any path, and it sits tucked into the hillside. You have to know where to go, and people don't post photos or information of its whereabouts on social media. It is unofficially maintained by a group of volunteers. Last time we were there, they were fixing the guttering. It's a really cute wee shelter which blends in well to the area around it. But sshh, I've perhaps already told you too much! ;-)