Donaldson's School, Edinburgh

We drove down to Edinburgh on Sunday morning for the Scotland/Ireland 6 Nations Rugby Match. Our group is a mixture of Irish and Scots, so at the end of the day, someone was always going to be happy with the result. Sadly it wasn't the Scots! The first half of the match was very tight, but then Ireland's skills showed through and Scotland was thrashed 7-22. Scotland won no points in the second half. :-(



As always, we walked to the stadium at Murrayfield, and en route passed by this building which was founded in 1851 as a school, paid for by Sir James Donaldson. There were special bursaries for poor children and applications from deaf children were encouraged. From 1938, pupils were exclusively deaf, and the Royal Institute for deaf and dumb, Edinburgh, was merged into the school.



However, after 150 years, the building was deemed no longer fit for purpose and in 2003 was sold for £22 million. It has now been turned into a complex of luxury flats, and you can see, on the right on the building, a new section of accommodation.



The school moved into a new purpose built campus in 2008.