Previous
Next
Honeycomb Tearoom by jamibann
Photo 3420

Honeycomb Tearoom

It was a wet morning in Edinburgh, as we walked up Morrison Street. We never went into this tearoom as we'd just had breakfast, but I rather liked the look of it!
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
It is a welcoming little shot - especially like those lights handing down. Makes it seem cozy
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise