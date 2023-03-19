Pimlico

Despite our flight from Aberdeen arriving early in London, we spent 40 minutes waiting for buses to transfer us to the terminal building, then another 30 minutes waiting for our cases. The end result was a mad dash to our central hotel to drop the cases and then another dash to Pimlico to the Constitution Bar in Pimlico to meet our son and his friend and watch the final match of the Six Nations Tournament (Ire/Eng). Hubby was delighted with the result, needless to say. Afterwards we ate at Grumbles on Churton Street - a lovely friendly wee bistro. Despite lugging the camera around all day, this was the only time I used it! So, there you have it, a very quiet Pimlico station on a Saturday night in London.