A Divine Rainbow by jamibann
Photo 3425

A Divine Rainbow

I took myself for a wee riverside walk yesterday afternoon, in between rain showers, and this was my reward. An I-phone shot, as I foolishly went out without the camera - it was packed!

We had a lovely meal last night in Torphins with fellow 365-er @sarahb and her charming hubby. You have to love this 365 community!
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
A wonderful capture of this stunning rainbow, love the light and dramatic sky too.
March 18th, 2023  
love me a rainbow
March 18th, 2023  
Beautiful rainbow. How wonderful to meet up with another 365er
March 18th, 2023  
That rainbow is lovely against the dark sky.
March 18th, 2023  
