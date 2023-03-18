Sign up
Photo 3425
A Divine Rainbow
I took myself for a wee riverside walk yesterday afternoon, in between rain showers, and this was my reward. An I-phone shot, as I foolishly went out without the camera - it was packed!
We had a lovely meal last night in Torphins with fellow 365-er
@sarahb
and her charming hubby. You have to love this 365 community!
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th March 2023 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning rainbow, love the light and dramatic sky too.
March 18th, 2023
Brigette
ace
love me a rainbow
March 18th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful rainbow. How wonderful to meet up with another 365er
March 18th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That rainbow is lovely against the dark sky.
March 18th, 2023
