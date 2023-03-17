Sign up
Photo 3424
Les Trois Vallées
Getting ready to recharge those ski passes.
But before that ... I'm looking forward to a nice meal out tonight in Torphins, and an evening with son and friends in London tomorrow.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3630
photos
199
followers
116
following
938% complete
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Views
13
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
16th March 2023 3:38pm
Boxplayer
ace
How very exciting.
March 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ah, bliss! Give the mountains my love and enjoy that snow!
March 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Have a great time
March 17th, 2023
