The Path Group

Hubby has been working with a group of volunteers to rebuild the riverside path after the river rose and carried away half the riverbank last November. They've moved the path back from the river, so hopefully the next high water event won't cause as much (if any) damage to the path.



I went down to deliver a gallon of petrol to them, for the compactor, so thought I'd catch a photo for 365 at the same time. Hubby on right of photo, Wallis on left, and Bulldog Bill on the dump truck! Bill's the man who 'gets things done'! You can just tell, can't you?!