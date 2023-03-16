Previous
The Path Group by jamibann
Hubby has been working with a group of volunteers to rebuild the riverside path after the river rose and carried away half the riverbank last November. They've moved the path back from the river, so hopefully the next high water event won't cause as much (if any) damage to the path.

I went down to deliver a gallon of petrol to them, for the compactor, so thought I'd catch a photo for 365 at the same time. Hubby on right of photo, Wallis on left, and Bulldog Bill on the dump truck! Bill's the man who 'gets things done'! You can just tell, can't you?!
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
937% complete

Diana ace
What a great documentation shot, they look very happy with their work. It seems as if they did a real good job, crossing fingers now ;-)
March 16th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
They are doing such great work! And I am sure they are having fun doing it.
March 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent work they're doing.
March 16th, 2023  
