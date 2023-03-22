Previous
Next
Ready for the First Run of the Day by jamibann
Photo 3429

Ready for the First Run of the Day

We met up with our friends, Joan and Keith, yesterday and spent a lovely day skiing with them. Beautiful conditions!
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure looks wonderful, such perfect weather! Enjoy
March 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fun!
March 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
Looks amazing..
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise