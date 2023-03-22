Sign up
Photo 3429
Ready for the First Run of the Day
We met up with our friends, Joan and Keith, yesterday and spent a lovely day skiing with them. Beautiful conditions!
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3635
photos
199
followers
116
following
939% complete
View this month »
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
Diana
ace
It sure looks wonderful, such perfect weather! Enjoy
March 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun!
March 22nd, 2023
julia
ace
Looks amazing..
March 22nd, 2023
