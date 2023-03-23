Previous
Day's End by jamibann
Day's End

I left hubby having a beer in a lower down restaurant, yesterday afternoon, whilst I took a further few runs to the top of Saulire. The view up there late afternoon was beautiful, and I was almost alone on my last run down. Another glorious day.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Such a magical capture and scene, you must be having a ball up there 🤗
March 23rd, 2023  
A stunning image fav
March 23rd, 2023  
Magical and other worldly.
March 23rd, 2023  
Beatrice Kocina
Awesome!
March 23rd, 2023  
