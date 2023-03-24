Previous
Aiguille du Fruit by jamibann
Photo 3431

Aiguille du Fruit

Yesterday was another very mild day, but not so sunny. The snow was very soft, becoming slushy in the afternoon, and so a long lunch on the mountain at the Cave des Creux was called for, with our friends Joan and Keith. This image was taken at our meet point on top of Saulire - and in fact, looking back, my previous two 365 posts were taken standing roughly at the same spot - just with very different viewpoints!

I found a 50 euro note in the snow at the top of the Suisses chairlift. What to do? I asked the couple in front of me. It wasn't theirs. So I handed it to the staff in the hut at the top of the lift. I wonder what will happen to that money? I'll never know, but I do know that I couldn't keep it.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
940% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
Lovely pop of colours on an otherwise grey day, the mountain still looks fabulous though. You got me very curious about the money now, I am thinking all kinds of thoughts ;-)
March 24th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
It has been that kind of year on the slopes. Great skiing first thing in the morning, then slushy in the afternoon or brittle ice. Long lunch a good plan! I wonder where that money will end up?
March 24th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I would feel the same.. good to hear that from you! Amazing territory! fav
March 24th, 2023  
