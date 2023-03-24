Aiguille du Fruit

Yesterday was another very mild day, but not so sunny. The snow was very soft, becoming slushy in the afternoon, and so a long lunch on the mountain at the Cave des Creux was called for, with our friends Joan and Keith. This image was taken at our meet point on top of Saulire - and in fact, looking back, my previous two 365 posts were taken standing roughly at the same spot - just with very different viewpoints!



I found a 50 euro note in the snow at the top of the Suisses chairlift. What to do? I asked the couple in front of me. It wasn't theirs. So I handed it to the staff in the hut at the top of the lift. I wonder what will happen to that money? I'll never know, but I do know that I couldn't keep it.