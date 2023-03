Hotel de La Loze

Bye bye lovely hotel. We had a wonderful time staying in Courchevel and the hotel was a super trip down memory lane - it's been years since we stayed there. It's still the same though, even the lovely art work on the outside of the building, but also on the walls and doors inside. Friendly helpful staff too. I suspect we'll go back again one day. It wasn't too hard to leave on Friday though, as it was pouring with rain! Off to Paris now to do a bit of culture!