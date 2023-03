Saturday was my day in Paris. A fabulous day spent visiting the Atelier des Lumières (Chagall exhibition), the Musée Picasso (Faith Ringgold exhibition), and Rivoli 59 (thanks to @kwind ... I hadn't been aware of these artists' studios which were a former squat a few years ago). A wonderful day of culture to compliment our days on the ski slopes. On the way to the Atelier des Lumières on Saturday morning, I passed this lovely piece of street art on Rue Guillaume Bertrand.