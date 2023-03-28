Previous
Riverside Walk, Braemar by jamibann
Photo 3435

Riverside Walk, Braemar

I'm going to return to Paris with some more art photos later in the week, but in the meantime this is one from yesterday - back home.

After our delayed flights and long day spent at LHR on Sunday, we were in need of fresh air, so we went for a short walk in Braemar yesterday as it was such a glorious day. Washing on, unpacking done, and off we went. Main aim, other than to enjoy the sunshine - to find keys that our friends lost on Sunday. They had a good feeling for the rough area where they'd been lost, so we thought we'd give it a try.

And, guess what, we found them! John and Ally on the mobile phone, each with an ordnance survey map, and eagle-eye me spotting them lying in a boggy patch of ground. We were delighted and so were our friends!

This was taken at the beginning of the walk where the Clunie river meets the Dee. The river was beautifully clear and calm and John was fish spotting! Of course. Not that he saw any!
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Lovely shot and well done in finding the keys..
March 28th, 2023  
