Red Deer

As a bonus on our Monday's walk, we passed by a herd of Red Deer. There were a group of 9 or 10 of them munching away on the juniper bushes. I didn't have a zoom lens, but managed to get a few reasonable shots of them. I liked this one as it gives a feel for the natural environment of old birch trees and juniper, as well as the deer itself, tucked away in the hollow, but keeping a close eye on me.



Golf for me, later today. First round since the end of September last year. That'll be interesting!