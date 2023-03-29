Previous
Red Deer by jamibann
Red Deer

As a bonus on our Monday's walk, we passed by a herd of Red Deer. There were a group of 9 or 10 of them munching away on the juniper bushes. I didn't have a zoom lens, but managed to get a few reasonable shots of them. I liked this one as it gives a feel for the natural environment of old birch trees and juniper, as well as the deer itself, tucked away in the hollow, but keeping a close eye on me.

Golf for me, later today. First round since the end of September last year. That'll be interesting!
Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
It took me a while to spot this guy especially on my phone. Amazing set of antlers!
March 29th, 2023  
Christina ace
Yes I like this shot too - he looks very curious.
March 29th, 2023  
Wylie ace
So well camouflaged, but I see him!
March 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@kjarn Yes, they blend in very well. Sometimes you only see the hint of antlers amongst the trees. Move towards them and you soon see them all though as they get up and get ready to run.
March 29th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Certainly looking at you! Great set of antlers.
Wonderful in his natural environment ..
March 29th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Beautifully camouflaged in the lovely muted colours. Enjoy the golf!
March 29th, 2023  
