59 Rivoli, Paris by jamibann
Photo 3437

59 Rivoli, Paris

Popping back to Paris for today's post, inside the 59 Rivoli Art Gallery. They call it an Art Gallery, but it's much more than that; it's getting the opportunity to walk through the studios of about 30 artists and see their work on display too. Quite fascinating, if not a little claustrophobic.

This was a new one on me when Kim (@kwind) posted an image a few months back. Although I knew the building, I didn't know it could be visited. I noted it and made sure to visit when I went to Paris recently. I wasn't disappointed. There is some very interesting artwork and it's a mine of interest for photography. Very busy though! I had to stand in the corner for ages to get this quick snapshot with no-one in it.

The building, on the very prestigious Rue de Rivoli used to house the Crédit Lyonnais bank until it was abandoned. After sitting empty for 15 years, it became an artists' squat for years, and the City of Paris intended to evict the artists. It caused quite a furore in the media and so, instead, the City of Paris bought the building and turned it into a legal space for artists.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
941% complete

View this month »

Wylie ace
what an uplifting story!
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and story! It must be amazing to be able to walk around and see the art and watch all the happenings in there.
March 30th, 2023  
