The Glen is Mine by jamibann
Photo 3451

The Glen is Mine

This plaque sits on a cairn within the Games Park in Braemar, tucked away in a corner where the piping competitions are held on Games Day (always the first Saturday in September).

It commemorates the 'Bobs of Balmoral' as they are known in piping circles.

Bob Brown was a fishing ghillie on the Balmoral estate. At the outbreak of WW2 he was pipe major of the 5/7th Gordon Highlanders. Bob Nicol was his pipe-sergeant.

Bob Nicol began piping at the age of seven. He was piper to Lord Cowdray, Dunecht before moving to Balmoral as piper to King George V in 1924. He lost an eye in a shooting accident in 1926 when he was only 20 years old. The king was anxious that Nicol receive the best piping tuition and he was sent to Inverness, to John MacDonald, along with Bob Brown. During this period Nicol became an outstanding player, winning many medals and awards.

Bob Brown died in 1972, Bob Nicol in 1978. Bob Nicol played a lament at the graveside of Bob Brown.

I remember Bob Nicol well, as he piped regularly on a Sunday afternoon when we did the 'Highland Dancing on the Green' in Ballater in the late sixties and early seventies. He was also quite distinctive (and a little scary to a young girl) with his glass eye!
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Issi Bannerman

Boxplayer
What a fabulous thing.
April 13th, 2023  
Babs
What an interesting plaque and story.
April 13th, 2023  
