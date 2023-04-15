The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar

Otherwise known as the Games Park. The Braemar Games is always held on the first Saturday in September.



There have been highland gatherings in Braemar for over 900 years, but the Games, as it is today, has been on the go since 1832. Since 1848 it has been attended by the reigning Monarch.



The Queen however did not attend last year, due to her ill health, and this year will be the first year that King Charles will attend as reigning Monarch - although he's not a stranger to the Games.



The building that you see here is a fairly recent addition to the park, the Games Centre, which houses a small museum and a cafe. The colours and style are in keeping with the Royal Box on the other side of the Park, where the monarch and entourage sit on Games Day. The archway you can see was erected for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



On Games Day, the Royal Cortege will arrive through the archway and drive anti-clockwise around the outside of the circular park to the Royal Box (always 3pm). When they depart (always 4pm), they drive the rest of the way around the circular park, exiting at the same place, allowing everyone a glimpse of the Royal party. Every year we wonder who will attend - it's always kept very hush hush until the last minute.