The Cluanie Inn

This is our base for the next few days - the Cluanie Inn, in beautiful Glen Shiel. Yesterday, with our friend Peter, we did the South Glen Shiel Ridge, a total of 7 Munros across a ridge in this glen. The weather forecast wasn't good, so we were prepared for the worst. We got lucky. A mild, windless start (image taken as we walked away from the hotel towards the first Munro), followed by really heavy rain and a thorough soaking on the first Munro, making us dread the rest of the walk. However, we then got glimpses of light and visibility as we walked the ridge and ended up with beautiful sunshine by 4pm. My feet had almost dried out by then! It was a most beautiful walk and lovely to share the day with Peter who's away home now.