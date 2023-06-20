Previous
The Cluanie Inn by jamibann
The Cluanie Inn

This is our base for the next few days - the Cluanie Inn, in beautiful Glen Shiel. Yesterday, with our friend Peter, we did the South Glen Shiel Ridge, a total of 7 Munros across a ridge in this glen. The weather forecast wasn't good, so we were prepared for the worst. We got lucky. A mild, windless start (image taken as we walked away from the hotel towards the first Munro), followed by really heavy rain and a thorough soaking on the first Munro, making us dread the rest of the walk. However, we then got glimpses of light and visibility as we walked the ridge and ended up with beautiful sunshine by 4pm. My feet had almost dried out by then! It was a most beautiful walk and lovely to share the day with Peter who's away home now.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
Your narratives are as interesting and this capture is stunning! Such a gorgeous scene, I certainly will not be able to do what you are doing as I hate getting wet ;-)
June 21st, 2023  
Christina ace
What a beautiful spot. Sounds like you were lucky. Muddy/slippery tracks add so much time to walking.
June 21st, 2023  
Hazel ace
So very beautiful!
June 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh what an idyllic setting! Probably a tad remote in mid Winter, but gorgeous right now. Hope you have better weather today!
June 21st, 2023  
Dianne
A gorgeous spot to be based. Your weather seemed ok in the end!
June 21st, 2023  
haskar ace
Such wonderful green Munro before you. And the weather is changeable. Beautiful place and shot.
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely place to stay. Glad the weather improved
June 21st, 2023  
