Beinn Fhada

Munro No. 150. Yesterday, we deliberately waited until midday to start this single munro climb, as the weather really wasn't good in the morning. We managed to hold off (not easy for us, as we're early birds) and were rewarded with this fabulous view at the top around 3pm. From here we walked out along the 'runway' and descended by the ridge you can see in front. A fabulous route with some interesting scrambling. However, a slight error in judgement on choosing our route at the end of the ridge caused us to descend by a very steep, heathery, bracken-filled slope. Slow going, and very hard on the knees. However, we made it down, without falling down and without falling out, and found the return path.



We're walking The Five Sisters today, with a reasonable forecast. After that, weather not looking good, but fingers crossed that may change.