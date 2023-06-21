Previous
Beinn Fhada by jamibann
Photo 3520

Beinn Fhada

Munro No. 150. Yesterday, we deliberately waited until midday to start this single munro climb, as the weather really wasn't good in the morning. We managed to hold off (not easy for us, as we're early birds) and were rewarded with this fabulous view at the top around 3pm. From here we walked out along the 'runway' and descended by the ridge you can see in front. A fabulous route with some interesting scrambling. However, a slight error in judgement on choosing our route at the end of the ridge caused us to descend by a very steep, heathery, bracken-filled slope. Slow going, and very hard on the knees. However, we made it down, without falling down and without falling out, and found the return path.

We're walking The Five Sisters today, with a reasonable forecast. After that, weather not looking good, but fingers crossed that may change.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
964% complete

Carole G ace
Worth waiting, lovely leadings lines. Wes has obviously changed since I left
June 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@yorkshirekiwi Yes, it's stormy here, but Kintail has a reputation for 'weather' given all the mountains around and proximity to the sea. The forecast changes hourly!
June 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
❤️💗
June 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
anothe magnificent capture and scene. Are you planning on writing a book about all your adventures after you have conquered all the munros?
June 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
Wow looks quite a challenge and certainly have to watch your footing. I was going to ask if that a airstrip or a hay paddock? but as you called it a runway I am guessing the former..
June 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
On top of the world Issi , spectacular and beautiful.
June 22nd, 2023  
