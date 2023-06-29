Previous
Little Drops of Water by jamibann
Photo 3528

Little Drops of Water

I had a wee wander around the garden this morning, looking for some photo inspiration. Mother Nature helped me out. Some tiny water drops on one of my rockery plants.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice spotting
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, they look like frosty little bubbles.
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise