Previous
Photo 3528
Little Drops of Water
I had a wee wander around the garden this morning, looking for some photo inspiration. Mother Nature helped me out. Some tiny water drops on one of my rockery plants.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th June 2023 7:32am
Dawn
ace
Nice spotting
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, they look like frosty little bubbles.
June 29th, 2023
