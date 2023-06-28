Sign up
Previous
Photo 3527
The Lawn Mowers
I'm being a little lazy, as I haven't taken any new photos since we got back home on Sunday afternoon. However, I'd love you to meet the lawn mowers from the Glenelg Inn. They were doing a grand job!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3733
photos
194
followers
119
following
966% complete
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
23rd June 2023 3:06pm
Dawn
ace
So nice to have and they are definitely watching you
June 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, excellent lawn mowers!
June 28th, 2023
