Previous
The Lawn Mowers by jamibann
Photo 3527

The Lawn Mowers

I'm being a little lazy, as I haven't taken any new photos since we got back home on Sunday afternoon. However, I'd love you to meet the lawn mowers from the Glenelg Inn. They were doing a grand job!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So nice to have and they are definitely watching you
June 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, excellent lawn mowers!
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise