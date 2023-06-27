Previous
The Percy Toplis House by jamibann
Photo 3526

The Percy Toplis House

As I drove home on Sunday, along narrow roads over the Lecht, I pulled in to take a breather and photograph this little cottage in Tomintoul.

It's known locally as 'the Percy Toplis house' because it was here, in 1920, that fugitive and murderer, Percy Toplis was discovered. The manhunt was big news at the time. Toplis had been on the run for quite some time, wanted for the murder of a taxi driver in Andover (amongst other things). He had been seen in a hotel in Inverness, and some time later a Tomintoul farmer saw smoke rising from the chimney of this little house. He alerted the local policeman, and together they went along and found Toplis sitting by a fire. Toplis fired his pistol at them, wounding them both and then fled on a bicycle. He then cycled to Aberdeen and took a train to Carlisle. He was ultimately found and shot by police in Cumberland, about 7 days later.

There's quite a long story surrounding Toplis (also known as the monocled mutineer) and for those interested : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Percy_Toplis
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of the lovely quaint little cottage. Love the crime story too.
June 27th, 2023  
julia ace
Cute little cottage with a bit of history.. Pity it's not a better story to be known by.
June 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovey cottage and what a history! I wonder if it's still owned/used? Did you hear on the news this morning about the lady who climbed all 282 munro's in record time and travelled between them under her own steam?
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Nice looking cottage and great story
June 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gosh, what a tale!
June 27th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Gee, what a story for this lovely little hut. Nicely shot too!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise