The Road Home by jamibann
The Road Home

Well, it wasn't quite the road home, but it was the road back from Saturday's walk up Beinn Sgritheall. A beautiful, steep walk in poor conditions, until we started coming off the top and the sun started peeking through the mist. By the time we got to the last 3 km on the road, it was a beautiful evening. We're back home now, and will be staying here for a while - until the next wee trip away, that is.

Yesterday evening, we went up to Braemar to meet with a 2nd cousin of mine who, at 67 years of age, had run through the Lairig Ghru - a well known mountain pass linking Braemar with Aviemore. 42km of very mixed terrain and a fair amount of ascent and descent. We were extremely impressed with his efforts. He seemed to be disappointed that it had taken him over 5 hours!
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene, looks like a nice place to be walking
June 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A beautiful scene at the end of your walk.
June 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful view and landscape.
June 26th, 2023  
julia ace
You must be a family of Adventurers and very fit. Well done to you all.
Beautiful scene..
June 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
We don't usually see the last leg of your walks. Looks lovely. Your cousin is quite an adventurer too
June 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
June 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha, there's always one who is disappointed with a big achievement! 5 hours sounds impressive to me, given the terrain! Lovely homecoming shot here.
June 26th, 2023  
Carole G ace
Ooh brings back happy memories of holidaying in Arnisdale. Learned how to play mahjong there. Used to take our little sailing dinghy and sail there too
June 26th, 2023  
Christina ace
Oh I hope you managed to get a peep of a view when you were at the top!
June 26th, 2023  
