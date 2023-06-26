The Road Home

Well, it wasn't quite the road home, but it was the road back from Saturday's walk up Beinn Sgritheall. A beautiful, steep walk in poor conditions, until we started coming off the top and the sun started peeking through the mist. By the time we got to the last 3 km on the road, it was a beautiful evening. We're back home now, and will be staying here for a while - until the next wee trip away, that is.



Yesterday evening, we went up to Braemar to meet with a 2nd cousin of mine who, at 67 years of age, had run through the Lairig Ghru - a well known mountain pass linking Braemar with Aviemore. 42km of very mixed terrain and a fair amount of ascent and descent. We were extremely impressed with his efforts. He seemed to be disappointed that it had taken him over 5 hours!