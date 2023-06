Dun Telve, near Glenelg

We did walk yesterday, but as the weather was better later in the day, we waited until lunchtime before setting out. After breakfast we went to see the three 'duns' in the Glenelg area, just 5 minutes away, by car. Fascinating places.



Remnants of the Iron Age, these are well preserved forts where people used to live. It is quite incredible to try to imagine how these were built, so long ago.