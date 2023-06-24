It's not always sunny in the mountains!

The Brothers Ridge accomplished yesterday. Very windy, changeable weather, so we didn't hang around. Surprisingly little rain, however. This was hubby heading over to the cairn on the summit of Sgurr a Bhealaich Dheirg. We had to walk out and back to the summit over a fine ridge, so we left our rucksacks behind in a sheltered spot, where we had a cuppa on our return.



We changed location yesterday afternoon and are now in Glenelg. Our plans are for a single munro today, and then home tomorrow morning.