Five Sisters of Kintail by jamibann
Photo 3521

Five Sisters of Kintail

For a wee change, here's one of me, yesterday, on the Five Sisters of Kintail walk - taken by hubby. Another fabulous walk. We're attempting The Brothers Ridge walk today, but it's going to be a wet one! It's raining already.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Hazel ace
Issi, that's totally wonderful and I am a huge admirer of your adventures!!
June 23rd, 2023  
