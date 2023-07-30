Stonehaven Harbour

I met up with the 'Mongol Rally Mums' (Lorna and Nicola) yesterday, and the venue was Stonehaven. Some of you may remember that we were a support group for each other when our sons did the Mongol Rally together over an 8-week period from July 2016. This involved driving from London to Mongolia in an entirely unsuitable Peugot 206.



Anyway, we've stayed in touch (as have the boys) and we had a beautiful lunch at the Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant (the large, red sandstone building). It's the oldest building in Stonehaven (late 16th century) and was originally used as a courthouse and a prison. Today the restaurant is upstairs and there is a community run museum on the ground floor.



Of course I went for a wee walk whilst I was waiting for the ladies to arrive. Stonehaven was looking stunning in the July sunshine.