Stonehaven Harbour by jamibann
Stonehaven Harbour

I met up with the 'Mongol Rally Mums' (Lorna and Nicola) yesterday, and the venue was Stonehaven. Some of you may remember that we were a support group for each other when our sons did the Mongol Rally together over an 8-week period from July 2016. This involved driving from London to Mongolia in an entirely unsuitable Peugot 206.

Anyway, we've stayed in touch (as have the boys) and we had a beautiful lunch at the Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant (the large, red sandstone building). It's the oldest building in Stonehaven (late 16th century) and was originally used as a courthouse and a prison. Today the restaurant is upstairs and there is a community run museum on the ground floor.

Of course I went for a wee walk whilst I was waiting for the ladies to arrive. Stonehaven was looking stunning in the July sunshine.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
