The Vapourer Moth Caterpillar

Hubby and I went up to the Lecht yesterday to collect blaeberries, as I'd got a great haul there last year - big, juicy and plentiful! However, it was a little disappointing this year as they were less plentiful, smaller and to add insult to injury another family arrived to pick whilst we were there - very demoralising! However, we dug deep and managed to gather about a kilo and a half of berries, which are now in the freezer.



Whilst we were there, we saw loads of this particular type of caterpillar, and so I got a photo of this one in order to google him when I got home. It seems he's a vapourer moth caterpillar, also known as a rusty tussock, and he has venomous spines. We left them well alone!



Last day of July - where has the month gone?!