The Vapourer Moth Caterpillar by jamibann
Photo 3560

The Vapourer Moth Caterpillar

Hubby and I went up to the Lecht yesterday to collect blaeberries, as I'd got a great haul there last year - big, juicy and plentiful! However, it was a little disappointing this year as they were less plentiful, smaller and to add insult to injury another family arrived to pick whilst we were there - very demoralising! However, we dug deep and managed to gather about a kilo and a half of berries, which are now in the freezer.

Whilst we were there, we saw loads of this particular type of caterpillar, and so I got a photo of this one in order to google him when I got home. It seems he's a vapourer moth caterpillar, also known as a rusty tussock, and he has venomous spines. We left them well alone!

Last day of July - where has the month gone?!
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of this beauty with all those nasty spines! Pity re the blueberries, but at least you managed to get quite a haul.
July 31st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
It does look wicked! Good thing you took the picture and then left it alone. I had never heard of blaeberries so I did a search of the word. I’m familiar with the name ‘bilberry’ but not the berry itself. Good old Wikipedia gave me other regional terms as well as the Scottish ‘blaeberry’—‘urts’ and ‘hurts’ in Cornwall and Devon will interest my Celtophile husband, as will the etymology of ‘frauchan’ (Anglicisation of the Irish ‘Fraochán’.) I love learning new things—even stuff I may never have occasion to use!
July 31st, 2023  
