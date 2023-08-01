Previous
Not Welcome Here by jamibann
Not Welcome Here

Spotted on yesterday's walk with the ladies around the Tarland area. I was intrigued and wondered where the track lead to! I didn't try it out, however.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Interesting find and lovely shot, it looks like such a neat track too.

The road I posted today has suddenly turned into a private one which really upset me. I have been going up there for years! Nevertheless, I did go up and quickly took some shots before someone discovered me as a trespasser ;-)
August 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oooh desperate to go in there now!

@ludwigsdiana I can totally understand wanting to do that!
August 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Not even a quick peak????
August 1st, 2023  
