Previous
Photo 3561
Not Welcome Here
Spotted on yesterday's walk with the ladies around the Tarland area. I was intrigued and wondered where the track lead to! I didn't try it out, however.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
31st July 2023 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Interesting find and lovely shot, it looks like such a neat track too.
The road I posted today has suddenly turned into a private one which really upset me. I have been going up there for years! Nevertheless, I did go up and quickly took some shots before someone discovered me as a trespasser ;-)
August 1st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Oooh desperate to go in there now!
@ludwigsdiana
I can totally understand wanting to do that!
August 1st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Not even a quick peak????
August 1st, 2023
