Phil's Garden

There's a small private garden, Phil's Garden, on the seafront at Stonehaven. It's full of herbaceous plants and is a riot of colour at the moment. These poppies caught my eye on Saturday, but there were so many lovely flowers; vibrant orange montbretia, big-head yellow knapweed, beautifully blue alpine sea holly, orange strawflowers (which I haven't seen in a garden since I was a kid) and blue cornflowers, to name but a few! Phil clearly knows what he is doing!