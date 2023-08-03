Previous
Line-caught Mackerel with Garden Salad by jamibann
Photo 3563

Line-caught Mackerel with Garden Salad

We had a lovely supper last night of hubby's mackerel, lightly marinated and then barbecued, along with a salad of fresh rocket and tomatoes from the greenhouse. Delicious!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Now that looks so delicious, how wonderful to know where your fish comes from.
August 3rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous.
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
My Mum would have been at your house for dinner, she loved mackerel. It was her favourite fish.
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise