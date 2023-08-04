Ella

Going back to Stonehaven on Saturday, there are several metal sculptures on the sea front, not far from Phil's beautiful garden. This one, of Norwegian seaplane 'Ella', is dedicated to Stein Gustavvson Abildso, the pilot, who landed the plane in Stonehaven bay in April 1940.



Other sculptures include a lighthouse, a viking boat and fishing boats, and they have become a bit of a tourist attraction. For many years the artist who made these sculptures was a mystery, but in 2019 his identity was revealed. Jim Malcolm - someone who spent much of his life at sea and latterly became a welder. He famously said, when interviewed, 'I'm nae an artist, nah, I'm just a guy that sticks metal together'. Good on you Jim, keep on sticking metal together. :-)