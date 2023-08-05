Previous
Ella in full by jamibann
Ella in full

Yesterday you got a detailed shot of Ella, but today I'm posting a full on shot allowing you, I hope, to appreciate just how well Jim 'sticks bits of metal together'!

Busy times ... son and GF arriving later today for a week. Can't wait. Should provide good photo opportunities too! :-)
Wylie ace
Its a terrific construction!
August 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture of this amazing construction!
August 5th, 2023  
