Previous
Photo 3565
Ella in full
Yesterday you got a detailed shot of Ella, but today I'm posting a full on shot allowing you, I hope, to appreciate just how well Jim 'sticks bits of metal together'!
Busy times ... son and GF arriving later today for a week. Can't wait. Should provide good photo opportunities too! :-)
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
1
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Wylie
ace
Its a terrific construction!
August 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of this amazing construction!
August 5th, 2023
