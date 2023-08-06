Previous
Please Look After This Bear. Thank You. by jamibann
Please Look After This Bear. Thank You.

Ballater's Scarecrow Trail. I rather liked this Paddington scarecrow sitting outside the Doctor's Surgery in Ballater. I almost took him home. :-)
Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
What a lovely find and shot, I'm surprised he is still there ;-)
August 6th, 2023  
