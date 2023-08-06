Sign up
Photo 3566
Please Look After This Bear. Thank You.
Ballater's Scarecrow Trail. I rather liked this Paddington scarecrow sitting outside the Doctor's Surgery in Ballater. I almost took him home. :-)
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th August 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a lovely find and shot, I'm surprised he is still there ;-)
August 6th, 2023
