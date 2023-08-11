Previous
Ballater Highland Games by jamibann
Ballater Highland Games

I spent all day yesterday helping out at the Games. We were lucky, we've had a fairly rainy 6 weeks, but got beautiful weather for the Games. Warm, but not too much direct sun. Perfect conditions and a great crowd! Back to rain this morning!
Issi Bannerman

