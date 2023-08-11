Sign up
Photo 3571
Ballater Highland Games
I spent all day yesterday helping out at the Games. We were lucky, we've had a fairly rainy 6 weeks, but got beautiful weather for the Games. Warm, but not too much direct sun. Perfect conditions and a great crowd! Back to rain this morning!
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3571
