Previous
Photo 3572
Horsy Elegance
Bella and I went for a walk early yesterday morning whilst the boys played a few holes of golf. We passed these beauties on the way and loved their hair!
It's the Glorious 12th, Bella's birthday and the wedding day of a good friend. Another full-on day ahead.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
11th August 2023 7:08am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful find and capture, I love the plaits!
Happy Birthday to Bella and have a great time at the wedding.
August 12th, 2023
