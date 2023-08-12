Previous
Horsy Elegance by jamibann
Photo 3572

Horsy Elegance

Bella and I went for a walk early yesterday morning whilst the boys played a few holes of golf. We passed these beauties on the way and loved their hair!

It's the Glorious 12th, Bella's birthday and the wedding day of a good friend. Another full-on day ahead.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful find and capture, I love the plaits!

Happy Birthday to Bella and have a great time at the wedding.
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise