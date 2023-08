The Kids

Bella, Alexander and Mhairi, all ready for Rachael and Andrew's wedding, yesterday. Shame that Mhairi's BF couldn't be with us, though. Delighted that Alexander can wear his dad's old kilt (Forbes tartan) and his grandfather's jacket, waistcoat and shoes. Taken at the back of our house before heading down to the church. It was a lovely day and we managed to dodge the rain showers. Today it's the post-wedding barbecue at Glentanar.