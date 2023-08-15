Sign up
Previous
Photo 3575
Post-Wedding Pétanque
Some of the young ones playing pétanque on the grass on Sunday.
Alexander and Bella now safely back in London.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3781
photos
193
followers
121
following
979% complete
View this month »
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
13th August 2023 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
