Previous
Photo 3576
Here's One I Prepared Earlier
We're heading for the hills today, and will be out of phone and internet contact for 3 whole days, staying in a remote bothy in Glen Affric.
Here's something I spotted on the outside of our kitchen window the other day.
See you on the other side!
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3782
photos
193
followers
121
following
979% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
11th August 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So delicate, well spotted and beautifully caught in the web. Have a wonderful time.
August 16th, 2023
