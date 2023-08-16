Previous
Here's One I Prepared Earlier by jamibann
Photo 3576

Here's One I Prepared Earlier

We're heading for the hills today, and will be out of phone and internet contact for 3 whole days, staying in a remote bothy in Glen Affric.

Here's something I spotted on the outside of our kitchen window the other day.

See you on the other side!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
So delicate, well spotted and beautifully caught in the web. Have a wonderful time.
August 16th, 2023  
