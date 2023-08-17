Previous
Alltbeithe Hostel by jamibann
Alltbeithe Hostel

Our adorable base for a couple of days. We walked the 16km in to the hostel on Wednesday afternoon and slept there. It was a great place to meet like minded munro baggers, as well as Kintail-Affric Trail walkers and cyclists. However, our munro bagging expedition went faster than planned, and we got back to the hostel at 3.10pm on Thursday. We then took the decision to walk back that afternoon, rather than stay over and walk in this morning. It meant a total of 37km on foot however, with heavy packs for much of it, followed by a 3-hour drive home. We started walking, with our friend Peter (who cycled in), at 7 am and we arrived back our car at 7.30 pm. To say we were tired is an understatement. Home by 10.30 pm and in bed by 11! However, we are both very glad to have gained a day and bagged our 3 munros!
Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this quaint but certainly comfortable base. Your narrative is like reading pages out of a travel brochure. You sure must be fit as a fiddle and so well organized and knowledgeable. By the looks of those backpacks, they must be very heavy indeed. Nothing I couls deal with anymore.
August 18th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, the packs were heavy, despite carrying the bare minimum!
August 18th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
I got tired just reading this!
August 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Gosh that is some day Issi no wonder you were tired
August 18th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a day you had! I am so impressed! You must both be so fit!
August 18th, 2023  
