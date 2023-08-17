Alltbeithe Hostel

Our adorable base for a couple of days. We walked the 16km in to the hostel on Wednesday afternoon and slept there. It was a great place to meet like minded munro baggers, as well as Kintail-Affric Trail walkers and cyclists. However, our munro bagging expedition went faster than planned, and we got back to the hostel at 3.10pm on Thursday. We then took the decision to walk back that afternoon, rather than stay over and walk in this morning. It meant a total of 37km on foot however, with heavy packs for much of it, followed by a 3-hour drive home. We started walking, with our friend Peter (who cycled in), at 7 am and we arrived back our car at 7.30 pm. To say we were tired is an understatement. Home by 10.30 pm and in bed by 11! However, we are both very glad to have gained a day and bagged our 3 munros!