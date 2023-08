The River Affric

We arrived a little before check-in time at the hostel on Wednesday. Midgies were a huge issue ... as soon as you stop, you get eaten alive by them! The only place we could find which was midgie free was the middle of this little bridge over the River Affric, where there seemed to be a small breeze to keep them away. We whiled away an hour there as we waited. A beautiful spot and you can see the hostel in the background.