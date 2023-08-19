Previous
Loch Affric by jamibann
Photo 3579

Loch Affric

Such a lovely view of Loch Affric on the walk back to the car on Thursday evening. I loved the grass roofed fishing hut and the tiny orange tent.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
