Previous
The Big Hop Trail - Mighty Munro by jamibann
Photo 3585

The Big Hop Trail - Mighty Munro

Mhairi and I had to go to Inverurie yesterday morning (a lovely wee town that I haven't been to in years), and was amused to find one of the Big Hop Trail sculptures there - Mighty Munro (by Louise Kirby). The design is inspired by hills and mountains in Scotland, specifically the Munros in Aberdeenshire. It is filled with contour lines from maps, showing the height and gradient of some of the journeys that we may have to navigate through life but also in the mountains! Of course it appealed to me. :-) @sarah19 - I think you will know and recognise this sculpture!
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Nice find. Lovely capture and dof.
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
What an amazing find and shot, such an interesting layout and patterns that make sense.
August 25th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Love it!
August 25th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is fabulous!
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise