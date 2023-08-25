The Big Hop Trail - Mighty Munro

Mhairi and I had to go to Inverurie yesterday morning (a lovely wee town that I haven't been to in years), and was amused to find one of the Big Hop Trail sculptures there - Mighty Munro (by Louise Kirby). The design is inspired by hills and mountains in Scotland, specifically the Munros in Aberdeenshire. It is filled with contour lines from maps, showing the height and gradient of some of the journeys that we may have to navigate through life but also in the mountains! Of course it appealed to me. :-) @sarah19 - I think you will know and recognise this sculpture!