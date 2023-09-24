Previous
Happy Birthday to Dad! by jamibann
Happy Birthday to Dad!

I took dad's cake out into the garden for a photoshoot before the party started! We got the cake made by a lady in Kemnay (Cakes of Art). I gave her ideas and she put it together. We were delighted with the result. Dad's hard hat and ice axe on the top, along with a coil of rope and a bottle of the Famous Grouse whisky - dad's favourite tipple. Around the outside, she painted the MacDuff Clan Crest (Deus Juvat) his Cairngorm Club Badge, his Braemar Royal Highland Society Badge, his old Police Badge (Semper Vigilo) and his Army Veteran's Badge. It looked really well and he was delighted with it. Cutting it up and eating it was a whole different matter!
Diana ace
This is wonderful Issi, such a perfect cake for the occasion! Happy Birthday to your dad :-)
September 25th, 2023  
Mona ace
Happy Birthday to your Dad! And what a precious cake, with all the symbols of his years. Nearly to nice to eat. Enjoy the time with your dad and the celebrations.
September 25th, 2023  
